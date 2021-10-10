Buenos Aires: In the exciting clash for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Copa America champions Argentina will face Uruguay on Monday (IST). The two teams have played consistent football in recent times but the Copa America glory has definitely put Lionel Messi and Co a step ahead of their oppositions. Argentina drew their previous match 0-0 against Paraguay. Uruguay also had the same result against Columbia. On the South America World Cup qualifiers standings, Argentina currently stand at the second spot while Uruguay are placed at fourth. All eyes will be on six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi when he clashes against his best friend Luis Suarez team. Argentina beat Uruguay the last time when both teams met in Copa America 2021 and they will start favourites on Monday too. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Argentina vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup Qualifiers live match online and on TV.Also Read - Lionel Messi Reacts After Argentina Beat Uruguay in Copa America 2021 Clash

What are the timings of the Argentina vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match?

The Argentina vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match will start at 05:00 AM IST on Monday, October 11 (IST). Also Read - VIDEO: Lionel Messi's Inch-Perfect Assists Helps Guido Rodriguez Score During Argentina-Uruguay Copa America Clash

Where will the Argentina vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match being played?

The Argentina vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match will be played at El Monumental. Also Read - Argentina vs Uruguay Live Streaming Copa America 2021: When And Where to Watch ARG vs URU Live Stream Football Match Online and on TV

Which TV channel will broadcast the Argentina vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match?

The Argentina vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Argentina vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match?

The Argentina vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match will be available for streaming on SonyLIV.