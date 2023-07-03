Home

Sports

World Cup Champion Emiliano Martinez’s Kolkata Tour: All You Need to Know About Argentine Goalkeeper’s Schedule

World Cup Champion Emiliano Martinez’s Kolkata Tour: All You Need to Know About Argentine Goalkeeper’s Schedule

Emiliano Martinez played a crucial role in Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph in Qatar. Martinez won the Golden Glove award in Qatar and will become the third Argentinean after Late Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi to visit football-crazy Kolkata.

Emiliano Martinez's Kolkata Tour Schedule: All You Need to Know. (Image: Twitter)

Kolkata, May 16: It has already been confirmed that Argentina’s World Cup winning goalkeeper Emi Martinez will be coming to India’s City of Joy, Kolkata in July and he will be visiting the club tent of Indian Super League champions Mohun Bagan.

Martinez will be visiting Kolkata for a 2-day tour and his first stop will be at India’s national club, Mohun Bagan in the evening of 4th July. Sports Promoter Satadru Dutta, who brought legends like Diego Maradona, Pele, Cafu and Dunga to the city, made his mark yet again as he is now bringing a superstar of world football, who is very much in his prime and will be gracing the former capital of India, just few months after becoming world champions.

You may like to read

Kolkata has a huge loyal fanbase of Argentina football team and the fans, who’ve seen the likes of Maradona and Messi before, will be routing for Martinez now, who’s heroics helped La Albiceleste clinched their 3rd FIFA World Cup title after a long gap of 36 years.

For all the fans, who are getting ready to catch a glimpse of the Aston Villa man, here goes the overall schedule of the tour:-

1) 4th July- Tahaader Kotha Chat Show at Milan Mela Ground from 12:30 PM onwards followed by Chief Guest at Mohun Bagan tent to grace the Friendship Cup match between Police All Stars and Mohun Bagan Legends from 4:30 PM onwards. He will also inaugurate Mohun Bagan’s Pele-Maradona-Sobers gate as well.

2) 5th July- Martinez will give a tribute to Argentine legend Diego Maradona at Kolkata’s Lake Town in a Maradona Memorial event and he will also grace the finals of All Bengal Tie breaker contest “Pache Pach” at Sribhumi Sporting Ground. He will also spend time with underprivileged kids and at the same time will conduct a master class session at Santosh Mitra Square ground, Lebutala on the same date.

3) He will pay a visit to Honourable Chief Minister Of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee and will also meet Indian cricket great Sourav Ganguly as well.

4) He is also expected to visit a few sponsor events during his 2-day tour.

5) He will also attend a private event in Rishra on 5th July.

Martinez will be staying at Kolkata’s 5-star hotel, JW Marriott.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.