Argentine World Cup Winning Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez To Visit Kolkata’s Mohun Bagan Club On 4th July

This would be the first time a superstar of world football will be visiting India's Mecca of Football, just after becoming world champions.

Argentine World Cup Winning Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez To Visit Kolkata's Mohun Bagan Club On 4th July. (Image: Twitter- Mohun Bagan)

Kolkata: Argentina’s World Cup hero and currently the best goalkeeper in the world, Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martinez is all set to step foot in India’s City Of Joy, Kolkata in the first week of July.

Sports Promoter Satadru Dutta, who brought the likes of Pele and Diego Maradona in Kolkata, revealed few months back that 2022 FIFA World Cup’s best goalee will be coming to Kolkata during the off-season. Just a few days back, he posted a picture on his social media account with Martinez, confirming his arrival.

It was also doing the rounds throughout the social space that India’s one of biggest football clubs, Mohun Bagan will host the Argentine at their club tent. The Green and Maroon brigade finally confirmed today in an official statement that the Aston Villa custodian will be visiting the club in the evening of 4th July.

”We are glad to inform all of you that Emiliano Martinez (Goalkeeper of 2022 World Champion Argentina) will be visiting our club in the evening of 4th July 2023. Further details about the program will be shared shortly”, Mohun Bagan released a statement through General Secretary Debashis Dutta.

Along with the press release, the Mariners also posted a picture of Dibu, where he is seen holding the traditional green and maroon home jersey of the current ISL champions. The Argentine also sent a signed ball with ‘Cheers Mohun Bagan’ written on it.

This would be the first time a superstar of world football will be visiting India’s Mecca of Football, just after becoming world champions. Kolkata and all over West Bengal have a huge fanbase of Argentina and so when Lionel Messi’s teammate finally touchdown here, he can easily expect a sea of fans waiting to welcome him at the airport.

