Argentinian football icon Diego Maradona passes away following a heart attack on Wednesday. Reports in ESPN and CNN confirm the news. Reports also suggest two weeks ago he had undergone surgery to remove a blood clot from his brain.

Maradona is an Argentine football manager and retired professional footballer. He is currently the coach of Argentine Primera División club Gimnasia de La Plata. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest football players of all time, and by many as the greatest ever.