ARI vs HRO Dream11 Team Prediction

New Delhi: ARI vs HRO Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, ECS T10 Malmo: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Ariana CC vs Helsingborg Royals, 4:00 PM, 6:00 PM IST, 2nd August, Monday.

Ariana CC will take on Helsingborg Royals in the third and four matches of ECS T10 Malmo on 2nd August, Monday. Ariana CC are the runners-up of the ECS T10 and had lost to Ariana AKIF and they will aim to go all the way in the ongoing season.

Here is the ECS T10 Malmo Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ARI vs HRO Dream11 Team Prediction, ARI vs HRO Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, ARI vs HRO Probable XIs ECS T10 Malmo, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Ariana CC vs Helsingborg Royals, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Malmo, Ariana CC vs Helsingborg Royals Dream11 Team Prediction, Ariana CC vs Helsingborg Royals Fantasy Cricket Tips.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Malmo toss between Ariana CC vs Helsingborg Royals will take place at 3:30 PM IST and 5:30 PM IST- August 2.

Time: 4 and 6 PM IST.

Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club, Stockholm.

ARI vs HRO My Dream11 Team

Abinash Panda (vc), Nusratullah Sultan (c), Adam Ahmedzai, Bashir Ahmed, Davinder Singh, Atif Muhammad, Phani Pramod Kompella, Mahmood Babar, Sachin Shetty, Rohit Saproo, Dawood Shirzad.

ARI vs HRO Probable Playing XIs

Ariana CC Nusratullah Sultan (c), Qader Khan, Adam Ahmedzai, Zamin Zazai, Aryan Sarweri, Asif Meer, Bashir Ahmed, Atif Muhammad, Absar Khan, Dawood Shirzad, Mahmood Babar

Helsingborg Royals Madhan Prabu Raman (c), Abinash Panda, Kirthan Duttulur, Davinder Singh, Satish Kunjir, Phani Pramod Kompella, Advait Guhagarkar, Prasanjit Behera, Sadashiv Gour, Sachin Shetty, Rohit Saproo

ARI vs HRO Squads

Ariana CC: Ahmed Zadran, Bashir Ahmed, Absar Khan, Dawood Shirzad, Wali Muhammad, Norullah Mohammad, Adam Ahmadzay, Aryan Sarweri, Asif Meer, Zamin Zazai, Nusratullah Sultan, Qader Khan-I, Noor Zadran, Omar Zadran

Helsingborg Royals: Madhan Prabu, Sachin Shetty, Satish Kunjir, Davinder Singh, Rohit Saproo, Gour Sadashiv, Kirthan Duttulur, Abinash Panda, Pramod Kompella, Prasanjit Behera, Advait Guhagarkar Bench: Avinash Kumar, Chandru Ganesan, Satish Kohri

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ARI Dream11 Team/ HRO Dream11 Team/ Ariana CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Helsingborg Royals Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – ECS T10 Malmo/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.