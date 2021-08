ARI vs MAM Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Malmo

Ariana CC vs Malmohus CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Malmo- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's ARI vs MAM at Landskrona Cricket Club: In the first quarterfinal of ECS T10 Malmo tournament, Malmohus CC will take on Ariana CC at the Landskrona Cricket Club on Friday. The ECS T10 Malmo ARI vs MAM match will start at 12 PM IST – August 13. Ariana CC were in splendid form during the group stages. They won six of their eight matches and lost only twice. Malmohus, on the other hand, had to settle for a third-place finish. They won four of their eight group stage games while losing thrice.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Malmo toss between Malmohus CC and Ariana CC will take place at 11:30 AM IST – August 13.

Time: 12 PM IST.

Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club, Stockholm.

ARI vs MAM My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – A Gupta, N Sultan

Batsmen – R Ashraf, K Shahzad, B Ahmed

All-rounders – A Rajput, D Malhotra (C), BM Ayubi (VC)

Bowlers – D Shirzad, A Khan, Y Sahak

ARI vs MAM Probable Playing XIs

Ariana CC: Nusuratullah Sultan (C/wk), Bashir Ahmed, Noor Zadran, Absar Khan, Dawood Shirzad, Asif Meer, Atif Mohammad, Baz Ayubi, Mahmood Babar, Wahid Sharifi, Yusuf Sahak.

Malmohus CC: Khurram Shahzad, Faraz Muneer, Ashish Rajput, Dheeraj Malhotra, Sambit Pattanaik, Nooryaleh Anwari, Raseka Danasekera (wk), Adam Sarten, Ankit Gupta (C), Usman Safi, Rizwan Tarar.

ARI vs MAM Squads

Ariana CC: Ahmed Zadran, Bashir Ahmed, Dawood Shirzad, Mahmood Babar, Nusratullah Sultan, Aryan Sarweri, Absar Khan, Hamed Arabzai, Atif Mohammad, Adam Ahmadzay, Zamin Zazai, Asif Meer, Baz Ayubi, Wali Muhammad, Wahid Sharifi, Noor Zadran, Omar Zadran, Qader Khan, Yusuf Sahak, Norullah Mohammad.

Malmohus CC: Khurram Shahzad, Naz Maddy, Sambit Pattanaik, Shahbaz Hussain, Sheron Nord, Usman Safi, Ankit Gupta, Ben Tew, Hari Krishna, Raseka Danasekera, Mahesh Kunapuli, Nooryaleh Anwari, Sardar Ibrahimkhel, Sundaram Srivastava, Rizwan Tarar, Shailesh Kachhi, Adam Sarten, Ashish Rajput, Dheeraj Malhotra, Faraz Muneer, Gopi Devulapally.

