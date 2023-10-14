Top Recommended Stories

Arijit Singh Does A Sourav Ganguly In Ahmedabad During IND Vs PAK ODI World Cup 2023 Match – WATCH

Bollywood singer Arijit Singh was one of the artists who performed at the Narendra Modi Stadium before the India vs Pakistan match in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023.

Updated: October 14, 2023 7:37 PM IST

By Koushik Paul | Edited by Koushik Paul

Arijit Singh waves his shirt during IND Vs PAK match at Narendra Modi Stadium.

New Delhi: Singer Arijit Singh did a Sourav Ganguly at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday during India’s ODI World Cup 2023 encounter against Pakistan. Just like Ganguly’s famous whirling of the shirt at Lord’s balcony in the 2002 Natwest Trophy final, the playback singer did the same after Pakistan lost captain Babar Azam, the video of which went viral on social media.

