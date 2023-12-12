Home

Sports

Arjun Deshwal Records 700th Raid Point In PKL And Propels Jaipur Pink Panthers To First Win In Season 10

Arjun Deshwal Records 700th Raid Point In PKL And Propels Jaipur Pink Panthers To First Win In Season 10

Arjun Deshwal puts up a masterclass to help the Jaipur Pink Panthers register their first victory of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10

Jaipur Pink Panthers Beat Gujarat Giants 35-32. (Image: Twitter X)

Bengaluru, 11th December, 2023: Arjun Deshwal puts up a masterclass to help the Jaipur Pink Panthers register their first victory of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on Monday. The Season 9 champions were trailing at 12-20 at the end of the first half but fought their way back in the second half to clinch the game 35-32 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Deshwal, who scored 15 points in the match, also recorded his 700th raid points in his PKL career.

Trending Now

Both sides played out a neck-to-neck battle in the opening minutes of the match and were locked at 5-5 in the 7th minute. However, Sonu pulled off a SUPER RAID and helped the Giants inch ahead at 8-5 soon after. The Giants rode on the momentum and inflicted an ALL OUT in the 10th minute to extend their lead further.

You may like to read

Sonu picked up a raid point and Fazel Atrachali tackled V Ajith Kumar as the Giants continued to forge ahead. The Jaipur Pink Panthers played a defensive game thereafter as the Giants led comfortably at 18-10 in the 18th minute, Moreover, Sonu continued to pick up raid points and helped Gujarat end the first half in a dominant position at 20-12.

The Panthers tackled Rohit Gulia in the opening minutes of the second half, but the Giants still held a decent lead at 20-14. Arjun Deshwal effected a couple of brilliant raids and reduced the gap between the two sides in the 27th minute. Moments later, Deshwal pulled off a SUPER RAID and reduced the Giants to one member on the mat. The Panthers tackled Vikash Jaglan and clinched the lead at 26-25 in the 31st minute. Deshwal pulled off another magnificent raid to record his 700th raid point in PKL as the Panthers extended their lead.

Sonu picked up a raid point and the Giants tackled Deshwal in the 37th minute to inch closer to the Panthers’ score. However, the team from Jaipur tackled Rakesh and managed to hold on to a slender lead at 31-29. Thereafter, Bhavani Rajput sealed the deal for the Panthers after effecting a SUPER RAID in the dying minutes of the match. The Jaipur side ensured that they stayed in the lead for the rest of the game and walked off the mat as winners.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.