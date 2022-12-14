Arjun Takes Century Tally To 82 In Tendulkar Household. Twitter Can’t Keep Calm

Playing for Goa against Rajasthan, Arjun came into bat at No.7 with the team’s score at 201/54 in 81.3 overs on Day 1. The southpaw closed the day at four not out off 15 balls. On the second day, the left-hander completed his century off 178 balls with the held of 12 fours and two sixes.

Updated: December 14, 2022 4:03 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

New Delhi: Twitterati started praising Arjun Tendulkar after the cricketer smashed century in his maiden Ranji match, cricket fans started comparing Aujun Tendulkar with his father Sachin after his ton against Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Sachin, who made his Ranji Trophy debut in 1988, scored a century on debut for Mumbai against Gujarat. Sachin was 15 at that time. 34 years later, his son repeated the feat.

