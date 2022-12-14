Arjun Takes Century Tally To 82 In Tendulkar Household. Twitter Can’t Keep Calm

Playing for Goa against Rajasthan, Arjun came into bat at No.7 with the team’s score at 201/54 in 81.3 overs on Day 1. The southpaw closed the day at four not out off 15 balls. On the second day, the left-hander completed his century off 178 balls with the held of 12 fours and two sixes.

New Delhi: Twitterati started praising Arjun Tendulkar after the cricketer smashed century in his maiden Ranji match, cricket fans started comparing Aujun Tendulkar with his father Sachin after his ton against Rajasthan.

There are now 82 first class hundreds in the Tendulkar household. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 14, 2022

Wow Father – Son of Coincidence: On 1988 December, @sachin_rt scored his hundred on Ranji debut. In 2022 December, #ArjunTendulkar scored his hundred on Ranji debut. pic.twitter.com/UTTI0Tz6mv — KARTHIK DP (@dp_karthik) December 14, 2022

Meanwhile, Sachin, who made his Ranji Trophy debut in 1988, scored a century on debut for Mumbai against Gujarat. Sachin was 15 at that time. 34 years later, his son repeated the feat.