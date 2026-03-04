Home

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok’s grand mehndi ceremony in Mumbai, video goes viral

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok's grand mehndi celebration. Take a look and read the full story.

Arjun and Saaniya mehndi celebration

Greetings to the legendary player Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar as he is getting married to his long-time girlfriend Saaniya Chandok.

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok are set to marry on March 5

According to the reports, the couple is set to be married on March 5. However, the rituals for this prestigious event have already begun. There’s a getting viral, where Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok are looking stunning. The entire Tendulkar family were spotted in the video.

Arjun and Saaniya’s mehndi ceremony clip

Arjun and Sania looked stunning at their Mehndi ceremony. A video clip of the Mehndi ceremony is going viral on social media, showing Arjun Tendulkar in a Sherwani and his future wife Sania Chandok in a lehenga. The two look absolutely stunning together. Arjun and Sania are seen standing with the rest of the family.

Sara Tendulkar’s outfit for brother’s occasion

In the video, Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar can also be seen in traditional attire. Now, speaking about Sara Tendulkar attire for her brother’s mehndi ceremony. Sara also wore a lehenga, which looked absolutely stunning. Sara looks absolutely beautiful in the video, posing with her parents, brother, and future sister-in-law.

Who is Saaniya Chandhok ?

In the IPL auction 2026, Sanjiv Goenka’s Lucknow Super Giants traded a star player from Mumbai Indians. Arjun Tendulkar is a great Indian fast bowler. However, on the other hand, his fiancée, Saaniya Chandhok, is the granddaughter of the Mumbai entrepreneur Ravi Ghai. The Ghai family runs their own services in the hospitality and food industries. According to the reports, they are also associated with the InterContinental hotel and Brooklyn Creamery as well.

According to the reports, Saaniya is associated with the pet care industry and also the founder of Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP, a premium pet grooming and retail brand based in Mumbai.

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok’s mehendi ceremony held at Gallops Restaurant

According to the reports, Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok’s mehndi ceremony was held at Gallops Restaurant in Mumbai.

