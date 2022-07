New Delhi: Mumbai Indians (MI) cricketer Arjun Tendulkar and sibling Sara Tendulkar are enjoying the perfect summer holiday along with the family in United Kingdom (UK). Even last month, Sara had a blast in her Koh Samui and posted some great pictures on social media. Sara, who is an avid Instagram user, recently posted a story of Arjun and herself recreating the iconic ‘Munna Bhai-Circuit’ pose with style.Also Read - Virat Kohli Should Call Sachin Tendulkar - Ajay Jadeja's Suggestion After Ex-Ind Captain Fails at Lord's

Munna Bhai and Circuit are two of the most iconic characters in Hindi film industry portrayed by popular actors Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi in the movie “Munna Bhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munna Bhai.

This isn’t the first time Sara has stunned social media with her pictures and stories. She welcomed the new year of 2022 in Goa. While during IPL 2022, she was in Germany. She ensured heat in India was not an issue and went to Thailand for a trip and then she went on a family vacation with dad Sachin Tendulkar to London and Scotland, where the spent quality time together.