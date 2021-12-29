Mumbai, Dec 29: Prithvi Shaw has been named on Wednesday as the captain of the Mumbai team for the first two matches of the upcoming Ranji Trophy season and Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar has also been included in his home team. Arjun is a left-arm fast bowler, who was also part of the Mumbai Indians team in the previous season.Also Read - MS Dhoni Missing; 'Jersey' Film Actress Mrunal Thakur Names Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar And Lasith Malinga as Her Favourite Cricketers

The 41-time Ranji champions Mumbai are placed in Elite nine-team Group C and will open their campaign against Maharashtra on January 13. They will clash against Delhi from January 20 in Kolkata. Also Read - NFT Auction: Bat Signed by 2011 World Cup Winning Team Fetches USD 25,000

“Prithvi is a brilliant captain and fantabulous opening batsman, what else you need,” Mumbai chief selector Salil Ankola told PTI. Also Read - Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid Pay Rich Tribute to Harbhajan Singh on His International Retirement, Call Him 'Captain's Delight'

Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, middle-order batters Sarfaraz Khan, Arman Jaffer and Aakarshit Gomel have made it to the 20-member squad along with experienced stumper-batter Aditya Tare.

All-rounder Shivam Dube, who has played one ODI and 13 T20Is, has been also picked by the selection committee that has Gulam Parkar, Sunil More, Prasad Desai and Anand Yalvigi.

The bowling attack will be led by experienced pacer Dhaval Kulkarni. Medium pacer Mohit Awasthi, left-arm spinner Shams Mulani, off-spinner Shashank Attarde and left-arm medium pacer Roystan Dias form the attack.

Squad: Prithvi Shaw (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aakarshit Gomel, Arman Jaffer, Sarfaraz Khan, Sachin Yadav, Aditya Tare (wicket-keeper), Hardik Tamore (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Aman Khan, Shams Mulan, Tanush Kotian, Prashant Solanki, Shashank Attarde, Dhaval Kulkarni, Mohit Awasthi, Prince Badiani, Siddharth Raut, Roystan Dias and Arjun Tendulkar.

(With Inputs From PTI)