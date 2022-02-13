Son of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar was bought by Mumbai Indians (MI) for Rs 30 lakh in the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) mega auction in Bengaluru. Arjun had been picked up by Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakh in 2021. The left-arm pacer was among players shortlisted for the accelerated auction and MI was one of the two teams that bid for him. He received one bid from Gujarat Titans.Also Read - Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Full Squad IPL 2022: Glenn Phillips to Play Under Skipper Kane Williamson

After remaining silent on the first day of the event, MI made some surprise buys at the auction on Sunday. The franchise splurged big amounts on the likes of Jofra Archer and Singaporean batter Tim David.

The mega auction concluded on Sunday with 10 IPL franchises spending INR 551,70,00,000 across 2 days. A total of 204 players were bought out of 600. Meanwhile, 108 players fetched over INR 1 crore.

Ishan Kishan turned out to be the most expensive player in this year’s auction with INR 15.25 crore. The second on the list is Deepak Chahar who was bought by Chennai Super Kings for INR 14 crore.

Top 10 Most Expensive Players This Year

Ishan Kishan – 15.25 crore (Mumbai Indians)

Deepak Chahar – 14 crore (Chennai Super Kings)

Shreyas Iyer – 12.25 crore (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Liam Livingstone – 11.50 crore (Punjab Kings)

Wanindu Hasaranga – 10.75 crore (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Harshal Patel – 10.75 crore (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Nicholas Pooran – 10.75 crore (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Shardul Thakur – 10.75 crore (Delhi Capitals)

Lockie Ferguson – 10 (Gujarat Titans)

Prasidh Krishna – 10 crore (Rajasthan Royals)

The IPL 2022 – which will be the 15th edition of the biggest and most popular T20 cricket league in the world – will see 10 teams fight for the ultimate prize.