Arjun Tendulkar Likely to Make IPL Debut? Check MI’s Predicted Playing XI For DC Game

DC vs MI, IPL 2023: So, will Mumbai make changes to their XI from their last game? Yes, and what more, young Arhun Tendulkar could be making his IPL debut.

Arjun Tendulkar in line to make IPL Debut today? (Image: Mumbai Indian twitter)

Delhi: Five-time Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians have got their IPL 2023 campaign off to a disastrous start. The MI side has lost their opening two matches and now they would like to get their first win when they take on Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley stadium on Tuesday. So, will Mumbai make changes to their XI from their last game? Yes, and what more, young Arhun Tendulkar could be making his IPL debut. While one has to wait to see that happens or not, Jofra Archer is likely to be there for the game against Delhi.

Here is the likely Mumbai XI for the game: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff

Impact Player: Kumar Kartikeya/Arshad Khan

For Delhi, their top-order batters have failed to perform in the tournament, so far. And according to a source close to India.com, for the match against MI, Delhi Capitals will hand an IPL debut cap to Yash Dhull.

The Capitals went down by 50 runs against Lucknow Super Giants in their first match, and then the defending champion Gujarat Titans beat them by six wickets in the second game. Rajasthan Royals won by 57 runs against Delhi Capitals in Guwahati.

The DC assistant coach Pravin Amre admitted that his team has to get better with batting in the power-play as the David Warner-led side are set to take on

It promises to be a cracker. Eyes would also be on Suryakumar Yadav, who has failed to get among the runs. Rohit Sharma would also feel he is due for a big one.

