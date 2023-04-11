Arjun Tendulkar Likely to Make IPL Debut? Check MI’s Predicted Playing XI For DC Game
DC vs MI, IPL 2023: So, will Mumbai make changes to their XI from their last game? Yes, and what more, young Arhun Tendulkar could be making his IPL debut.
Delhi: Five-time Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians have got their IPL 2023 campaign off to a disastrous start. The MI side has lost their opening two matches and now they would like to get their first win when they take on Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley stadium on Tuesday. So, will Mumbai make changes to their XI from their last game? Yes, and what more, young Arhun Tendulkar could be making his IPL debut. While one has to wait to see that happens or not, Jofra Archer is likely to be there for the game against Delhi.
Also Read:
Here is the likely Mumbai XI for the game: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.