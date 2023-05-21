Home

Arjun Tendulkar Likely to Return For SRH Clash; VIRAL Video Hints MI Star Could be Back For IPL 2023 Final League Stage Match

In the video, Suryakumar Yadav is seen picking heavy weights, while Arjun is being made to work on his lower back by the trainer.

MI Predicted Playing XI @IPL-BCCI

Mumbai: With Mumbai Indians looking for a big win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, Arjun Tendulkar is likely to be back in the side for their last league game at the Wankhede stadium. Arjun has been seen sweating it out in the gym ahead of the SRH game and MI social media shared the clip on social media and that is exactly what has sparked all the rumours. In the video, Suryakumar Yadav is seen picking heavy weights, while Arjun is being made to work on his lower back by the trainer.

At home, MI will start favourites, but SRH would realise they have it in them to hurt the Rohit Sharma-led side.

MI vs SRH SQUADS

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Vishnu Vinod, Kumar Kartikeya, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Raghav Goyal, Arshad Khan, Dewald Brevis, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Tilak Varma, Duan Jansen, Sandeep Warrier

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Reddy, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Sanvir Singh, Akeal Hosein, Marco Jansen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Adil Rashid, Anmolpreet Singh, Umran Malik, Upendra Yadav, Samarth Vyas

