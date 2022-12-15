Arjun Tendulkar Reacts After Maiden Ranji Trophy Century on Debut, Claims ‘Always Had Belief’

Claiming that he always had the belief, Arjun said it was all about playing out the first hour.

Arjun to be part of Mumbai Ranji Cricket Team. (Image- PTI)

Goa: Young Arjun Tendulkar made headlines on Wednesday by smashing a century on his Ranji Trophy debut. By getting to the landmark, Arjun emulated his father Sachin Tendulkar – who is regarded as the greatest to ever hold a bat. Arjun – who is playing for Goa – got the century against Rajasthan. During his 310-minute stay in the middle, he hit 16 fours and two sixes. Claiming that he always had the belief, Arjun said it was all about playing out the first hour.

“I always had belief in my ability, and I knew if I am set, I could make big runs. I just had to play the first hour out and then capitalise,” Arjun said while speaking to reporters.

“When I first walked out to bat I had to face most of the balls because Suyash was batting on 80 so it was my job to protect him and play most of the balls,” Arjun told reporters after play ended on Day 2.

“As of the approach today, it was more about the basics. Just give first hour to the bowlers. After we grit the initial phase out, it’s time to capitalise. And time to get runs. As I said, it was the new ball and the new ball would do something. I honestly don’t care how I look, I gritted the first difficult phase out and then I cashed in,” said Arjun.

Arjun emulated that his father, Sachin, who made his Ranji Trophy debut in 1988, scored a ton on debut for Mumbai against Gujarat. Sachin was 15 at that time. 34 years later, his son repeated the feat.