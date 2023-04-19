Home

Arjun Tendulkar Recieves Praise From Father Sachin, Sister Sara After MI Beat SRH in IPL 2023 Match

IPL 2023: With 20 to defend off the final over, Arjun held his nerves and allowed just five runs off as many deliveries as SRH were bowled out for 178.

'Finally a Tendulkar Has an IPL Wicket!': Batting Legend Sachin's Tweet on Son Arjun Goes Viral (Image: IANS/ Twitter Screengrab)

Hyderabad: It was a moment to remember for young Arjun Tendulkar as he picked up his maiden IPL wicket on Tuesday in a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Following Arjun’s maiden IPL wicket of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, social media went into a frenzy. During the game, Arjun initially bowled a couple of overs for 14 runs and was then held back for a spell later on. With 20 to defend off the final over, Arjun held his nerves and allowed just five runs off as many deliveries as SRH were bowled out for 178.

“A superb all-round performance by Mumbai Indians once again. Cameron Green impressed with both bat & ball. Ishan & Tilak’s batting is as good as it gets! The IPL is getting more interesting every day. Great going boys!” Sachin wrote.

A superb all-round performance by Mumbai Indians once again. Cameron Green impressed with both bat & ball. Ishan & Tilak’s batting is as good as it gets! The IPL is getting more interesting every day. Great going boys!💙 And finally a Tendulkar has an IPL wicket!😛#SRHvMI pic.twitter.com/e4MAFEZyjY — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 18, 2023

Arjun’s sister Sara also took to Instagram and shared a story with five slides. One of the slides where Arjun dismisses Bhuvneshwar Kumar, is captioned: “Can’t stop watching the highlights.”

“Obviously it was great getting my first IPL wicket. I just had to focus on what was in hand, the plan and executing it. Our plan was just to bowl wide and get the long boundary into play, make the batsman hit it to the longer side. I love bowling, I am happy to bowl anytime the captain asks me to and just stick to the team plan and give my best,” Arjun said after the game.

