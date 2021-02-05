Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun has registered for the lucrative Indian Premier League for the first time ever. The 21-year old left-arm seamer has kept his base price at Rs 20 lakh, according to Cricbuzz. Tendulkar junior has been invited on a number of occasions to come and bowl in the nets of Mumbai Indians. Also Read - IPL 2021 Auction: 1097 Cricketers Register For 61 Slots in Mini-Auction on February 18 in Chennai

He was not eligible to apply in the past few seasons despite having played U-19 for India because he had not played domestic cricket. Arjun recently made his domestic debut for Mumbai in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy.

It would be interesting to see if any franchise would be interested in giving the rookie a chance.