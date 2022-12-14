Arjun Tendulkar Scores Century On Ranji Trophy Debut; Emulates Father Sachin Tendulkar

Playing for Goa, Arjun Tendulkar scored a off 178 balls that included two fours and two maximums against Rajasthan in Ranji Trophy 2022-23.

Arjun Tendulkar made his Ranji Trophy debut with Goa. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Arjun Tendulkar matched his father, legendary Sachin Tendulkar, after the all-rounder scored his maiden Ranji Trophy hundred on debut at the Goa Cricket Association Ground on Wednesday.

Playing for Goa against Rajasthan, Arjun came into bat at No.7 with the team’s score at 201/54 in 81.3 overs on Day 1. The southpaw closed the day at four not out off 15 balls. On the second day, the left-hander completed his century off 178 balls with the held of 12 fours and two sixes.

At the time of writing this copy, Arjun us batting on 112 not out and is sharing a 209-run sixth-wicket stand with Suyash Prabhudessai, who is batting on unbeaten 172. Goa are currently 410/5 in 140 overs.

Born and brought up in Mumbai, Arjun wasn’t getting much chances for his state and hence decided to shift cities. He was also the part of Mumbai Indians squad for the last two seasons, but didn’t play a game.

Meanwhile, Sachin, who made his Ranji Trophy debut in 1988, scored a century on debut for Mumbai against Gujarat. Sachin was 15 at that time. 34 years later, his son repeated the feat.