Arjun Tendulkar has registered for the lucrative Indian Premier League! With the next Tendulkar ready to burst into the scene, will the 21-year-old find a bidder? What are his chances of being lapped up by Mumbai Indians in the upcoming mini-auction in Chennai? He is a rookie but a left-armer and that could work in his favour in the auction. The seamer has set his base price at Rs 20 lakh.

Here are three reasons we feel Arjun has a good chance of being picked up by Mumbai Indians:

Mumbai Local: In the past, we have seen the franchise backing homegrown talent. With Tendulkar junior ready, it is highly improbable that the defending champions will not invest in him. Arjun would also feel comfortable in and around the Mumbai camp – a team he has grown up rooting for. Also Read - IPL 2021 Auction: Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Harbhajan Singh, Kedar Jadhav - 11 Players With Highest Base Price at INR 2 Crore For Upcoming Auction

Left-Armer: A left-hander – if a batsman looks classy, similarly a left-arm seamer can create angles. Arjun is a left-arm seamer and has the ability to get the ball away from the batsman from an uncomfortable angle. This is another factor Mumbai could consider while looking to bid for him.

Age on His Side: He is a future investment for sure and what investment to make. He is young and can play for a decade and a half easily. Considering that, Mumbai could give Arjun – a serious thought. He may not be the best currently but has the promise and the talent to grow in the sport.

List of players retained: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan

The auction is scheduled to take place on February 18 in Chennai.