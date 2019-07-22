Former India captain MS Dhoni’s request to train with the Parachute regiment for two months has been approved by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat approved, top Army sources confirmed on Sunday. The wicket-keeper batsman had requested the Indian Army to allow him to train with a territorial army battalion of the Parachute regiment for two months.

“The request has now been approved by the Indian Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat and the honorary Lt Col would train with the Parachute regiment battalion,” top Army sources was quoted by ANI.

The wicketkeeper-batsman would now train with the Parachute regiment, a part of which is expected to take place in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said. The Army, however, will not allow Dhoni, who holds an honorary post of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army, to be part of any active operation, sources mentioned.

India will tour West Indies for three T20Is and as many ODIs, and two Tests which are part of World Test Championship from August 3 to September 3. Dhoni had made himself unavailable for the upcoming Windies tour.

Putting rest to all the rumours and speculations around Dhoni’s future with Team India, BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad backed the legendary wicketkeeper by backing him up during a press meet. “Dhoni knows when to retire or hang up his boots from international cricket”, Prasad said at the press conference held on Sunday to announce the India squad for the upcoming West Indies tour. The BCCI chairman of selector feels we should give space and leave everything on Dhoni to make a decision on his future with Team India.

“Retirement is purely individual. A legendary cricketer like MS Dhoni, knows when to retire but what is the future course of action, what is the roadmap that we have to create is in the hands of the selection committee,” said Prasad.

Virat Kohli will lead the team in all three formats while Shikhar Dhawan has made a comeback to the team after recovering from his thumb injury which he sustained during the recently concluded World Cup.