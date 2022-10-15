#ArrestKohli Trending On Twitter: In a bizarre move, netizens on social have started a hashtag #ArrestKohli demanding the arrest of former India captain Virat Kohli. This hashtag started trending after a fan of Virat Kohli allegedly murdered a fan of Rohit Sharma following a drunken brawl. The hashtag is quite baffling as the former India captain has nothing to do with the incident. Virat Kohli is currently preparing for the coming World T20 tournament in Australia.Also Read - Rohit Sharma on Injured Jasprit Bumrah Missing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia

The Tamil Nadu Police said that they had arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly killing his friend over a drunken brawl. The man arrested has been identified as S Dharmaraj while the deceased was 24-year-old P Vignesh. Both of them hail from Poyyur village in Ariyalur district in the southern Indian state. Also Read - Rohit Sharma REACTS on Ind's Playing XI vs Pak in T20 World Cup 2022 Game at MCG During Press Conference

According to the Keelapalur police, the deceased was a die-hard fan of current Indian skipper, Rohit Sharma, while Dharmaraj supports Virat Kohli. Also Read - AS IT HAPPENED | T20 World Cup 2022 PC: Rohit BREAKS Silence on Bumrah's Injury

“During the course of their debate, Vignesh had allegedly mocked RCB and Virat Kohli. Vignesh had the habit of body shaming Dharmaraj, who was a stammerer. On that day he had made some remarks comparing the RCB team to the speaking difficulty of Dharmaraj. This infuriated Dharmaraj who attacked Vignesh with a bottle and later hit him with a cricket bat on the head. Dharmaraj soon fled the spot,” Indian Express quoted officials as saying.

Fans of both Virat and Rohit are often seen trolling each other on social media.

Meanwhile, team India is in Australia, preparing for the titan clash with their arch-rival Pakistan on October 23.