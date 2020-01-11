Doctors have successfully removed an arrow from the neck of a 12-year-old archer’s neck who was airlifted to Mew Delhi’s AIIMS Trauma Centre after a freak accident in Dibrugarh on Wednesday.

Shivangini Gohain, while practising for the the Khelo India Youth Games 2020, was struck by an arrow in a freak accident and Sports Authority of India (SAI) decided to airlift the young archer to New Delhi for treatment.

“The archer is likely to be able to get back to sports in three months,” Dr Deepak Gupta, professor of neurosurgery at AIIMS, told The Times of India.

As per the doctors, if the arrow had hit her spinal cord directly, she would have been left paralysed or worse dead if it had pierced the blood vessel. “The aluminium carbon alloy had penetrated her neck from the right side and travelled to the left side. It was separated from the spinal cord by a ligament sheet. Had the spinal cord been hit directly, she would have been paralysed. If the arrow had pierced the blood vessel, she could have died from lack of blood supply to the brain stem. But Gohain was lucky. She was also courageous enough to stay calm and composed despite the injury,” the doctors said.

The third edition of Khelo India Games got underway from Friday in Guwahati at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium.