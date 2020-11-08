Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Arsenal vs Aston Villa Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's Match ARS vs AVL at Emirates Stadium: In one of the highly-awaited Premier League clashes this season, Arsenal will host Aston Villa for the Sunday night fixture at the Emirates Stadium. The Premier League ARS vs AVL clash will kick-off at 12.45 AM IST – November 9 in India. The Gunners will be eyeing consecutive wins when they will host Villa for a tight match. In the last Premier League encounter, Arsenal managed to keep a clean sheet with a 1-0 win over Manchester United. Currently, they are on the ninth spot on the league standings with 12 points from seven outings. On the other hand, Aston Villa are at the eight position with 12 points from six matches. In their last league clash against Southampton, Aston Villa faced yet another defeat. Arsenal defender Calum Chambers and forward Nelson are expected to miss the game due to injuries. Premier League live TV telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Hotstar for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Aston Villa and Arsenal will start at 12.30 AM IST – November 9.

Venue: Emirates Stadium.

ARS vs AVL My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Bernd Leno

Defenders: Partey, Saka, Barkley;

Midfielders: Thomas, Barnes, Mendy

Forwards: Jack Grealish, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang

ARS vs AVL Predicted Playing XIs

Arsenal: Emiliano Martinez, Rob Holding, Sead Kolasinac, Shkodran Mustafi, Granit Xhaka, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Bukayo Saka, Edward Nketiah, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pépé, Joseph Willock.

Aston Villa: Orjan Nyland, Tyrone Mings, Kortney Hause, Conor Hourihane, John McGinn, Anwar El-Ghazi, Frederic Guilbert, Douglas Luiz, Trezeguet, Wesley Morae, Jack Grealish.

ARS vs AVL SQUADS

Arsenal (ARS): Bernd Leno, Matt Macey, Emiliano Martinez, Sead Kolasinac, David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers, Hector Bellerin, Ainsley Maitland Niles, Cedric Soares, Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney, Pablo Mari, Mesut Ozil, Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson, Nicolas Pepe, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli.

Aston Villa (AVL): Jed eer, Matija Sarkic, Orjan Nyland, Pepe Reina, Tom Heaton, Ahmed Elmohamady, Bjorn Engels, Ezri Konsa-Ngoyo, Frederic Guilbert, Kortney Hause, Matt Targett, Neil Taylor, Tyrone Mings, Conor Hourihane, Daniel Drinkwater, Douglas Luiz, Henri Lansbury, Indiana Vassilev, Jack Grealish, John McGinn, Jota, Marvelous Nakamba, Keinan Davis, Anwar El-Ghazi, Borja Baon, Mbwana Samatta, Trezeguet, Wesley Moraes.

