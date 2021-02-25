ARS vs BEN Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Arsenal vs Benfica Europa League – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match ARS vs BEN. In the mega encounter on Europa League, Arsenal will lock horns against Benfica on February 25. Arsenal have played inconsistent football this season and are almost out of the race for the title. The first leg between the two ended in a draw with a 1-1 scoreline. Arsenal will enter the game as the favourites but the strikers will play a crucial role for them to enter the round of 16. In their last Premier League game, Arsenal suffered defeat against Manchester City with a goal margin. Arsenal vs Benfica Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ARS vs BEN, Dream 11 Team Player List, Arsenal Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Arsenal vs Benfica, Europa League, Online Football Tips Arsenal vs Benfica, Europa League. Also Read - TOT vs WLF Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Tips UEFA Europa League 2021: Captain, Vice-captain And Predicted XIs For Today's Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolfsberger AC Football Match at Tottenham Stadium 10:30 PM IST February 24 Wednesday

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for ARS vs BEN

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 11.00 PM IST – February 25 in India. Also Read - Europa League: Bruno Fernandes Stars as Manchester United Thrash Real Sociedad 4-0

ARS vs BEN My Dream11 Team

B Leno, G Magalhaes, D Luiz, N Otamendi, J Vertonghen, B Saka (c), E S Rowe, J Weigl, Pizzi, P Aubameyang (vc), L Wakdschmidt Also Read - Sebastien Haller, Most Expensive Player in Ajax History, Out of Europa League After Admin Error

Arsenal vs Benfica Probable Line-up

Arsenal probable line-up: Bernd Leno, Gabriel, Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney, Héctor Bellerín, Alexandre Lacazette, Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Bukayo Saka, Willian

Benfica probable line-up: Vlachodimos, Gonçalves, Jardel, Vertonghen, Grimaldo, Rafa, Pires, Taarabt, Benfica, Pizzi, Seferovic

Check Dream11 Prediction /ARS Dream11 Team /BEN Dream11 Team /Benfica Dream 11 Team / Arsenal Dream 11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Football Tips and more.