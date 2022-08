Dream11 Team Prediction

ARS vs BYS, Aachen Rising Stars vs Bayer Spartans: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Match 3, ECS Krefeld 2022, At Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld:Also Read - IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips England Tour of India 2021 3rd Test: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's India vs England 3rd Test at Motera, Ahmedabad 2.30 PM IST February 24 Wednesday

My Dream11 Team Aachen Rising Stars vs Bayer Spartans Dream11 Team Prediction ARS VS BYS 2022: Best players list of ARS vs BYS, Aachen Rising Stars Dream11 Team Player List, Bayer Spartans Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips Also Read - Dream11 Team LEI vs WAR North Group, Vitality T20 Blast 2019 - Cricket Prediction Tips For Today's T20 Match Leicestershire vs Warwickshire at Grace Road in Leicester

TOSS: The match toss between Aachen Rising Stars & Bayer Spartans will take place at 4:00 PM IST

Start Time: 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

ARS vs BYS My Dream11 Team Imran Afzal, Iljaz Ahmad, Varun Reddy, Usman Sardar(c), Usman Ali, Faheem Jan(vc), Mubashar Ahmed, Mubashar Inayat, Dipankar Banerjee, Osman Shirzad, Altaf Ahmad.