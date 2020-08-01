Dream11 Team Prediction

ARS vs CHE FA Cup Final 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Arsenal vs Chelsea Football Match at Wembley Stadium 10:00 PM IST August 1: Also Read - Man United vs Chelsea: Blues To Face Arsenal in FA Cup Final After De Gea Errors

The FA Cup, known officially as The Football Association Challenge Cup, is an annual knockout football competition in men’s domestic English football. First played during the 1871–72 season, it is the oldest national football competition in the world. It is organised by and named after The Football Association. Also Read - Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal vs Chelsea Live Streaming in India- Preview, Timing IST, Team News, Dream XI, Fantasy XI, TV Broadcast, When And Where to Watch Online

Kick-Off Time: The FA Cup final match between Arsenal and Chelsea will start at 10:00 PM IST Also Read - Premier League 2018: Chelsea vs Arsenal, All-Important London Derby Marked by New Managers

Venue: Wembley Stadium

ARS vs CHE My Dream11 Team

Goal-Keeper: Emiliano Martinez

Defenders: David Luiz, Kieran Tierney, Cesar Azpilizueta, Kurt Zouma

Mid-Fielder: Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka, N’golo Kante, Mason Mount

Forward: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Olivier Giroud

Probable XI:

Arsenal: Emiliano Martinez; David Luiz, Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney; Bukayo Saka, Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Hector Bellerin; Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Chelsea: Willy Cabellero; Cesar Azpilizueta, Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso; N’golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic; Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount, Willian; Olivier Giroud

SQUADS

Chelsea: Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero, Jamie Cumming, Cesar Azpilicueta, Ian Maatsen, Kurt Zouma, Willian, Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount, Pedro, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante, Antonio Rudiger, Tammy Abraham, Olivier Giroud, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Michy Batshuayi, Armando Broja, Reece James, Emerson Palmieri, Fikayo Tomori, Ross Barkley, Marco Van Ginkel, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Billy Gilmour, Danilo Pantic, Faustino Anjorin, Lewis Baker

Arsenal (ARS): Bernd Leno, Matt Macey, Emiliano Martinez, Sead Kolasinac, David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers, Hector Bellerin, Ainsley Maitland Niles, Cedric Soares, Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney, Pablo Mari, Mesut Ozil, Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson, Nicolas Pepe, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ARS Dream11 Team/ CHE Dream11 Team/ Arsenal Dream11 Team/ Chelsea Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.