ARS vs CRY Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Premier League – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match ARS vs CRY. In the exciting encounter on Premier League, Crystal Palace will lock horns against Arsenal on January 15. The two teams in contrasting forms will lock horns against each other in the Premier League on Friday. Crystal Palace have played inconsistent football this season and failed to capitalize on several occasions in the Premier League, as a result, they are at the 13th spot on the points table. Crystal Palace have played 17 matches so far and managed to win six out of them while four ended in a draw and they lost seven. While Arsenal, who started the season with some inconsistent performances have picked up form in their past few games and are currently at the 11th spot on the points table with 7 wins in 17 matches. Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ARS vs CRY, Dream 11 Team Player List, Crystal Palace Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Arsenal vs Crystal Palace, Premier League, Online Football Tips Arsenal vs Crystal Palace, Premier League. Also Read - MCI vs BHA Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Premier League: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Manchester City vs Brighton on January 13, Wednesday

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for ARS vs CRY

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 1.30 AM IST – January 15 in India. Also Read - ARS vs NEW Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, FA Cup: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Arsenal vs Newcastle United on January 9, Saturday

ARS vs CRY My Dream11 Team Also Read - Chelsea vs Manchester City Live Streaming Premier League in India: When And Where to Watch CHE vs City Live Football Match

Goal keeper : Bernd Leno

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Hector Bellerin, Patrick van Aanholt, Cheikhou Kouyate

Midfielders: Bukayo Saka, James McArthur, Andros Townsend

Forwards: Wilfried Zaha (VC), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (C), Alexandre Lacazette

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Probable Line-up

Arsenal probable line-up: Bernd Leno; Kieran Tierney, Gabriel, Rob Holding, Hector Bellerin; Granit Xhaka, Mohammed Elneny; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Emile Smith-Rowe, Bukayo Saka; Alexandre Lacazette

Crystal Palace probable line-up: Vicente Guaita; Patrick van Aanholt, Cheikhou Kouyate, James Tomkins, Nathaniel Clyne; Eberechi Eze, James McArthur, Luka Milivojevic, Andros Townsend; Wilfried Zaha; Christian Benteke

Check Dream11 Prediction / ARS Dream11 Team / CRY Dream11 Team / Crystal Palace Dream 11 Team / Arsenal Dream 11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Football Tips and more.