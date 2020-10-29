Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Arsenal vs Dundalk Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction UEFA Europa League – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Hints, Predicted XIs For Today’s Match ARS vs DNDK at Emirates Stadium: In one of the highly-awaited clashes of the UEFA Europa League, Arsenal will take on Dundalk in a big-ticket encounter at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday night – October 30 in India. The UEFA Europa League ARS vs DNDK football match will kick-off at 1.30 AM IST. The Gunners have a good start to the season but in recent weeks, their form dipped a bit and they are starting to look vulnerable at the back and also weak in the attack. The team has won just two of their last six games and Arsenal are losing the run of form they had. Dundalk, too, are going through a similarly patchy run of form and have won just three games from their last eight. The online live streaming of the UEFA Europa League will be available online on the Disney Hotstar app for premium users. Here’s a look at UEFA Europa League Dream11 Prediction for – ARS vs DNDK Dream11 prediction, ARS vs DNDK Dream11 team player list, ARS vs DNDK Top Fantasy Picks, ARS vs DNDK probable playing 11s and Arsenal vs Dundalk Dream11 Guru Tips. Also Read - CSK vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Match 49 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST October 29 Thursday

Kick-Off Time: The UEFA Europa League match between Arsenal vs Dundalk will start at 1.30 AM IST – October 27. Also Read - GCC vs JUCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 - Barcelona 2020 Match 53: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Gracia CC vs Joves Units CC T10 Match at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona 12.30 PM IST October 29 Thursday

Venue: Emirates Stadium. Also Read - MUN vs LEP Dream11 Team Prediction Champions League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Manchester United vs RB Leipzig Football Group H Match at Old Trafford Stadium 1.30 AM IST October 29 Thursday

ARS vs DNDK My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Runar Alex Runarsson

Defenders – Cedric Soares, Sean Gannon, Shkodran Mustafi, Gabriel Magalhaes

Midfielders – Chris Shields, Mohamed Elneny, Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Forwards – Michael Duffy, Patrick Hoban (VC), Nicolas Pepe (C)

ARS vs DNDK Predicted Playing XIs

Arsenal: Emiliano Martinez, Rob Holding, Sead Kolasinac, Shkodran Mustafi, Granit Xhaka, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Bukayo Saka, Edward Nketiah, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pépé, Joseph Willock.

Dundalk: Aaron McCarey, Daniel cleary, Michael Duffy, Gregory Sloggett, Jordan Flores, Patrick Hoban, David McMillan Dane Massey, Cameron Dummigan, John Mountney, Lido Lotefa.

ARS vs DNDK SQUADS

Arsenal (ARS): Bernd Leno, Matt Macey, Emiliano Martinez, Sead Kolasinac, David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers, Hector Bellerin, Ainsley Maitland Niles, Cedric Soares, Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney, Pablo Mari, Mesut Ozil, Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson, Nicolas Pepe, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli.

Dundalk (DNDK): Gary Rogers, Daniel Cleary, Brian Gartland, Chris Shields, Darragh Leahy, Cameron Dummigan, Sean Gannon,, Sean Murray, Andrew Boyle, Gregory Sloggett, Patrick McEleney, Michael Duffy, Stefan Colovic, John Mountney, Patrick Hoban, Aaron McCarey, Jamie Wynne, Jordan Flores, Daniel Kelly.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ARS Dream11 Team/ DNDK Dream11 Team/ Arsenal Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dundalk Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction UEFA Europa League/ Online Football Tips and more.