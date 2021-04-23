ARS vs EVE Dream11 Tips And Prediction Premier League

Arsenal vs Everton Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2021 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's Match ARS vs EVE at Emirates Stadium: In another exiciting Premier League battle on super Saturday, Arsenal will square off against Everton at the Emirates Stadium. The Premier League ARS vs EVE clash will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST – April 24 in India. Arsenal FC will go up against Everton FC on matchday 33 of the ongoing Premier League 2020-21 season. Currently, in eighth and ninth places respectively on the Premier League standings, this match is a must-win for both Everton and Arsenal as they look to end the season within the top-5. Despite being the higher-ranked team at the moment, Everton will come into this match with three disappointing draws and two losses in their last five matches. On the other hand, Arsenal have two wins, two draws and a sole loss in their last five Premier League fixtures.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Arsenal vs Everton will start at 12:30 AM IST – April 24.

Venue: Emirates Stadium.

ARS vs EVE My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Jordan Pickford

Defenders: Granit Xhaka, Calum Chambers (VC), Michael Keane

Midfielders: Dani Ceballos, Lucas Digne, Tom Davies

Forwards: James Rodriguez (C); Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Bukayo Saka; Eddie Nketiah

ARS vs EVE Predicted Playing XIs

Arsenal: Bernd Leno; Granit Xhaka, Pablo Mari, Rob Holding, Calum Chambers; Dani Ceballos, Thomas Partey; Nicolas Pepe, Emile Smith-Rowe, Bukayo Saka; Eddie Nketiah.

Everton: Jordan Pickford; Mason Holgate, Ben Godfrey, Michael Keane; Lucas Digne, Tom Davies, Allan, Seamus Coleman; Gylfi Sigurdsson, James Rodriguez; Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Arsenal (ARS) – Key Players

Emiliano Martinez

Rob Holding

Sead Kolasinac

Shkodran Mustafi

Granit Xhaka

Everton (EVE) – Key Players

Michael Keane

Lucas Digne

Seamus Coleman

André Gomes

Tom Davies

ARS vs EVE SQUADS

Arsenal (ARS): Bernd Leno, Matt Macey, Emiliano Martinez, Sead Kolasinac, David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers, Hector Bellerin, Ainsley Maitland Niles, Cedric Soares, Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney, Pablo Mari, Mesut Ozil, Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson, Nicolas Pepe, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli.

Everton (EVE): Jordan Pickford, Maarten Stekelenburg, Joao Virginia, Lucas Digne, Leighton Baines, Michael Keane, Seamus Coleman, Mason Holgate, Yerry Mina, Djibril Sidibe, Jarrad Branthwaite, Bernard, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Theo Walcott, Alex Iwobi, Andre Gomes, Tom Davies, Fabian Delph, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Beni Baningime, Richarlison, Moise-Kean, Anthony Gordan, Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

