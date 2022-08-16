ARS vs GSB Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS Krefeld 2022 Fantasy Hints

ARS vs GSB Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS Krefeld 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Aachen Rising Stars vs Golden Star Bonn, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Bayer Uerdingen Ground, Krefeld, 4.30 PM & 6.30 PM IST August 16, Tuesday.

Here is the ECS Krefeld 2022 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ARS vs GSB Dream11 Team Prediction, ARS vs GSB Fantasy Cricket Prediction, ARS vs GSB Playing 11s ECS Krefeld 2022 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Aachen Rising Stars vs Golden Star Bonn, Fantasy Playing Tips –,ECS Krefeld 2022 2022 Series.

TOSS – The ECS Krefeld 2022 2022 Series toss between Aachen Rising Stars and Golden Star Bonn will take place at 4 PM & 6 PM IST

Time – August 16, 4.30 PM & 6.30 PM IST

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld.

ARS vs GSB Dream11 Team

A Sugathan, V Reddy, N Safi, P Bairagi, M Inayat, G Singh, H Naqvi, R Islam(C), E Hashmi(VC), L Gurugubelli, Z Khan

ARS vs GSB Probable Playing XI

Aachen Rising Stars: Varun Reddy, Tauqeer Khan, Akhil Sugathan(wk), Dhaval Goyani, Dipankar Banerjee, Usama Ali, Zainul Hassan, Ejaz Hashmi, Mubashar Inayat(c), Vijeesh Saraswathi, Fahad Khan

Golden Star Bonn: Adeeb Sheeraz, Leela Gurugubelli, Pavankumar Tokachichu, Paritosh Bairagi, Salahuddin Mirza, Adeeb Asgher, Guri Singh, Harsha Parupalli, Raju Islam, Ashik Rahuman, Simab Walizei