ARS vs KCH Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Aachen Rising Stars vs Koln Challengers, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Bayer Uerdingen Ground, Krefeld 12.45 PM IST August 28, Monday

Here is the ECS Krefeld 2023 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ARS vs KCH Dream11 Team Prediction, ARS vs KCH Fantasy Cricket Prediction, ARS vs KCH Playing 11s ECS Krefeld 2023 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Aachen Rising Stars vs Koln Challengers, Fantasy Playing Tips –,ECS Krefeld 2023 Series.

ARS vs KCH Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

ARS vs KCH Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Aachen Rising Stars vs Koln Challengers, Playing 11s For Today's Match Bayer Uerdingen Ground, Krefeld 12.45 PM IST August 28, Monday.

TOSS – The ECS Krefeld 2023 Series toss between Aachen Rising Stars and Koln Challengers will take place at 12.15 PM IST.

Time – August 28, 12.45 PM IST

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld.

ARS vs KCH Dream11 Team

Akhil Sugathan, Varun Reddy, Faheem Jan, Amey Potale(vc), Rohit Narayanan, Naga Guntur(C), Kesava Motati, Nikhil Patel, Osman Shirzad, Ahmadshah Shirzad, Ejaz Hashmi

ARS vs KCH Probable Playing XI

Aachen Rising Stars: Akhil Sugathan, Varun Reddy, Faheem Jan, Zain Ul Hassan, Prateek Harsh, Mubashar Inayat, Usama Ali, Ejaz Hashmi, Adeeb Asgher, Osman Shirzad, Ahmadshah Shirzad.

Koln Challengers: Amey Potale, Rohit Narayanan, Naga Guntur, Sriram Gurumurthy, Naule Aravind, Nagendra Donthi, Chakradhar Tallapalli, Vijay Rathnavel, Aravind Muthusubramanian, Kesava Motati, Nikhil Patel.

