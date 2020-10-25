Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Arsenal vs Leicester City Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Match ARS vs LEI at Emirates Stadium: In another exciting Premier League battle on super Sunday, Arsenal will square off against Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium. The Premier League ARS vs LEI clash will kick-off at 12.45 AM IST – October 26 in India. In Premier League standings, Arsenal are currently at the eighth spot with nine points to their names courtesy three wins and two defeats. Their most recent game was a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City as they look to bounce back with a positive result. Leicester City, on the other hand, find themselves in at seventh with three wins and two defeats as well. The Foxes are on the back of consecutive defeats versus Aston Villa and West Ham and will be keen on a change in fortunes. Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Hotstar for premium users. Also Read - RR vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians T20 Match 45 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7.30 PM IST Sunday October 25

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Arsenal vs Leicester City will start at 12.45 AM IST – October 26. Also Read - RCB vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Match 44 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 3:30 PM IST October 25 Sunday

Venue: Emirates Stadium. Also Read - HKCC vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction Hong Kong T20: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Hong Kong Cricket Club vs Kowloon Cricket Club T20 Match 3 at Hong Kong Cricket Club, Wong Nai Chung Gap 11:30 AM IST October 25 Sunday

ARS vs LEI Head to Head

Total Matches: 13 | Arsenal won: 7 | Leicester City won: 3 | Draw: 3

ARS vs LEI My Dream11 Team

Goal-Keeper: Bernd Leno

Defenders: Timothy Castagne, Jonny Evans, Héctor Bellerín

Mid-Fielder: Harvey Barnes, Nampalys Mendy, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka

Forward: Jamie Vardy (VC), Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (C)

ARS vs LEI Predicted Playing XIs

Arsenal (4–3–3): Bernd Leno; Hector Bellerin, David Luiz, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney; Dani Ceballos, Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka; Willian, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Leicester City (4–5–1): Kasper Schmeichel; Timothy Castagne, Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, James Justin; Nampalys Mendy, Ayoze Perez, James Maddison, Dennis Praet, Harvey Barnes; Jamie Vardy.

ARS vs LEI SQUADS

Arsenal (ARS): Bernd Leno, Matt Macey, Emiliano Martinez, Sead Kolasinac, David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers, Hector Bellerin, Ainsley Maitland Niles, Cedric Soares, Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney, Pablo Mari, Mesut Ozil, Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson, Nicolas Pepe, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli.

Leicester City (LEI): Kasper Schmeichel, Eldin Jakupovic, Danny Ward, Ben Chilwell, Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu, James Justin, Wes Morgan, Christian Fuchs, Ryan Bennett, James Maddison, Youri Tielemans, Harvey Barnes, Marc Albrighton, Dennis Praet, Demarai Gray, Nampalys Mendy, Wilfred Ndidi, Daniel Amartey, Hamza Choudhury, Matty James, Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ayoze Perez.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ARS Dream11 Team/ LEI Dream11 Team/ Leicester City Dream11 Team Prediction/ Arsenal Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction Premier League/ Online Football Tips and more.