ARS vs LIV Dream11 Tips And Prediction Premier League

Arsenal vs Liverpool Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2021 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Hints, Predicted XIs For Today's Match ARS vs LIV at Emirates Stadium: In one of the most highly-awaited battles of Premier League 2021, Arsenal will host Liverpool in a big-ticket encounter at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday late night – April 4 in India. The Premier League 2021 ARS vs LIV will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST. With an eye on their upcoming UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg match versus Real Madrid three games later, Liverpool secured a rare win last time out in the Premier League, beating Wolves 0-1, only their second victory in the past eight league games contested by the Reds. On the other hand, Arsenal are in position to take advantage as they are high on confidence under Mikel Arteta. A North London Derby triumph over Tottenham was backed up by them securing a spot in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa League. The Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Disney Hotstar app for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Arsenal and Liverpool will start at 12:30 AM IST – April 4.

Venue: Emirates Stadium.

ARS vs LIV My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Bernd Leno

Defenders: Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Nat Phillips, Ozan Kabak

Midfielders: Nicolas Pepe, Martin Odegaard, Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho

Forwards: Alexandre Lacazette (C), Sadio Mane (VC)

ARS vs LIV Predicted Playing XIs

Arsenal: Bernd Leno; Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney; Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka; Nicolas Pepe, Martin Odegaard, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang; Alexandre Lacazette.

Liverpool: Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nat Phillips, Ozan Kabak, Andrew Robertson; Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum; Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane.

Arsenal Key Players

Alexandre Lacazette

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Bukayo Saka

Liverpool Key Players

Mohamed Salah

Sadio Mane

Roberto Firmino

ARS vs LIV SQUADS

Liverpool (LIV): Andy Lonergan, Caoimhin Kelleher, Alisson Becker, Adrian, Sepp Van den Berg, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Joseph Gomez, Nathaniel Clyne, Andrew Robertson, Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip, Harvey Elliott, Takumi Minamino, Naby Keita, Fabinho, Curtis Jones, Sadio Mane, Xherdan Shaqiri, Georginio Wijnaldum, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Adam Lallana, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Divock Origi.

Arsenal (ARS): Bernd Leno, Matt Macey, Emiliano Martinez, Sead Kolasinac, David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers, Hector Bellerin, Ainsley Maitland Niles, Cedric Soares, Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney, Pablo Mari, Mesut Ozil, Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson, Nicolas Pepe, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli.

