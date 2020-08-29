ARS vs LIV Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction Community Shield 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match ARS vs LIV at Wembley Stadium: The 2020 FA Community Shield will be played between Premier League champions Liverpool and FA Cup winners Arsenal at the Wembley Stadium.

Liverpool ended their 30-year wait to become PL champions and are now just one-behind Manchester United's tally of record 20 titles. In doing so, they finished a hug 43 points ahead of Arsenal in the points table but the Gunners aren't to be taken lightly having scalped Manchester City and Chelsea en route to their 15th FA Cup title earlier this month. These two sides have faced off in the one-off match thrice before with Liverpool winning twice and Arsenal winning once.

Kick-Off Time: The Community Shield 2020 match between Arsenal and Liverpool will start at 9:00 PM IST..

Venue: Wembley Stadium

ARS vs LIV My Dream11 Team

Bernd Leno, Virgil Van Dijk, Joseph Gomez, Andrew Robertson, Reiss Nelson, Granit Xhaka, Naby Keita, Sadio Mane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (vice-captain), Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah (captain)

Arsenal vs Liverpool Full Squads

Arsenal: David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Bernd Leno, Matt Macey, Emiliano Martinez, Sead Kolasinac, Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney, Pablo Mari, Mesut Ozil, Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson, Nicolas Pepe, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli, Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers, Hector Bellerin, Ainsley Maitland Niles, Cedric Soares

Liverpool: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Joseph Gomez, Takumi Minamino, Naby Keita, Fabinho, Curtis Jones, Sadio Mane, Xherdan Shaqiri, Nathaniel Clyne, Adam Lallana, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Divock Origi, Andy Lonergan, Caoimhin Kelleher, Alisson Becker, Adrian, Sepp Van den Berg, Andrew Robertson, Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip, Harvey Elliott, Georginio Wijnaldum, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson, James Milner

