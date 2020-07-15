Dream11 Team Prediction

Venue: Emirates Stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Alisson

Defenders: Bellerin, Tierney, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson

Midfielders: Ceballos, Fabinho, Xhaka

Strikers: Salah, Mane, Aubameyang

Starting XI

ARS: Martinez; Sokratis, Luiz, Holding; Bellerin, Ceballos, Xhaka, Tierney; Saka, Lacazette, Aubameyang

LIV: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Keita, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Firmino, Mane

