ARS vs MCI Dream11 Tips And Prediction Carabao Cup

Arsenal vs Manchester City Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Carabao Cup 2020-21 – Football Tips For Today’s Match ARS vs MCI at Emirates Stadium: In one of the blockbuster clashes on Carabao Cup, Manchester City will take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in a high-octane quarterfinal on Tuesday late night (December 23 – Wednesday in India). The Engligh Carabao Cup ARS vs MCI quarterfinal match will begin at 1.30 AM IST. Arsenal have had a torrid time in their ongoing Premier League season. Mikel Arteta’s men are currently slotted 15th on the Premier League table as they are just four points above relegation-threatened Fulham.

Manchester City, on the other hand, have had a sub-par performance since the start of the new Premier League season. Pep Guardiola’s men are eighth on the Premier League table and sit eight points away from table-toppers Liverpool. Carabao Cup live telecast will be available on Colours Infinity HD channel in India. The online live streaming of Carabao Cup will be available online on Voot Select and Jio app for premium users. Also Read - AJM vs FUJ Dream11 Team Prediction and Tips Emirates D20 - T20 Match 30: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy XI, Toss Timing For Today's Ajman vs Fujairah at ICC Academy, Dubai at 10:30 PM IST December 22 Tuesday

Kick-Off Time: The Carabao Cup match between Arsenal vs Manchester City will start at 1.30 AM IST – December 23 in India. Also Read - DUB vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction and Tips Emirates D20 - T20 Match 29: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy XI, Toss Timing For Today's Dubai Pulse Secure vs Sharjah Bukhatir XI at ICC Academy, Dubai at 6:30 PM IST December 22 Tuesday

Venue: Emirates Stadium, Man City. Also Read - ECB vs AJM Dream11 Team Prediction and Hints Emirates D20 - T20 Match 28: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's ECB Blues vs Ajman Alubond at ICC Academy, Dubai at 2:30 PM IST December 22 Tuesday

ARS vs MCI My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Bernd Leno

Defenders: Rob Holding, Joao Cancelo, Kyle Walker, Reben Dias

Midfielders: Bukayo Saka, Kevin De Bruyne (C), Dani Ceballos, Riyad Mahrez

Forwards: Raheem Sterling (VC), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

ARS vs MCI Predicted Playing XIs

Manchester City: Ederson; Reben Dias, John Stones, Joao Cancelo, Kyle Walker; Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan; Ferran Torres, Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva.

Arsenal: Bernd Leno; William Saliba, Kieran Tierney, Rob Holding; Dani Ceballos, Bukayo Saka , Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Edward Nketiah, Willian, Nicolas Pépé, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

ARS vs MCI SQUADS

Arsenal (ARS): Bernd Leno, Matt Macey, Emiliano Martinez, Sead Kolasinac, David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers, Hector Bellerin, Ainsley Maitland Niles, Cedric Soares, Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney, Pablo Mari, Mesut Ozil, Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson, Nicolas Pepe, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli, William Saliba.

Manchester City (MCI): Claudio Bravo, Ederson Moraes, Scott Carson, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Eric Garcia, Fernandinho, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Nicolas Otamendi, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Bernardo Silva, David Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sane, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Rodrigo Hernandez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MCI Dream11 Team/ ARS Dream11 Team/ Manchester City Dream11 Team Prediction/ Arsenal Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.