Arsenal vs Manchester City Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2021 – Football Tips For Today's Match ARS vs MCI at Emirates Stadium: In one of the blockbuster clashes on Premier League, Manchester City will take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in a high-octane clash on Sunday night – February 21 – Sunday in India. The English Premier League ARS vs MCI match will begin at 10 PM IST. Arsenal are currently at the 10th spot with 34 points on board. The Gunners secured a 4-2 win in their last Premier League fixture, which was followed up by a 1-1 draw to Benfica in the Europa League. They have been towards the inconsistent side of things and will have to be at their absolute best in order to get the better of quality opposition. Manchester City, on the other hand, are occupying the top spot with 46 points and enjoy a 10-point cushion to second-placed Manchester United. Pep Guardiola's men have now won 17 games on the bounce in all competitions and are on course for another title. Other than that, Manchester City are also in the finals of the Carabao Cup, followed up by knockout stages of the FA Cup and the Champions League. Premier League live telecast will be available on Star Sports network in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio app for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Arsenal vs Manchester City will start at 10 PM IST – February 21 in India.

Venue: Emirates Stadium.

ARS vs MCI My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Ederson Moraes

Defenders: Cedric Soares, Gabriel, John Stones, Ruben Dias

Midfielders: Nicolas Pepe, Emile Smith-Rowe, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling (VC), Riyad Mahrez

Forwards: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (C)

ARS vs MCI Predicted Playing XIs

Arsenal: Bernd Leno; Hector Bellerin, David Luiz, Gabriel Magalhaes, Cedric Soares; Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos; Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Nicolas Pepe; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Manchester City: Ederson; Oleksandr Zinchenko, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker; Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Phil Foden; Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling.

ARS vs MCI SQUADS

Arsenal (ARS): Bernd Leno, Matt Macey, Emiliano Martinez, Sead Kolasinac, David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers, Hector Bellerin, Ainsley Maitland Niles, Cedric Soares, Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney, Pablo Mari, Mesut Ozil, Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson, Nicolas Pepe, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli.

Manchester City (MCI): Claudio Bravo, Ederson Moraes, Scott CARSon, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Eric Garcia, Fernandinho, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Nicolas Otamendi, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Bernardo Silva, David Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sane, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Rodrigo Hernandez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero.

