ARS vs MUN Dream11 Tips And Prediction Premier League

Arsenal vs Manchester United Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2020-21 – Football Tips For Today’s Match ARS vs MUN at Emirates Stadium: In one of the most highly-awaited battles of Premier League 2020-21, Manchester United will take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on January 30. The Premier League ARS vs MUN encounter will kick-off at 11 PM IST. Even though placed seven places below at the ninth and 10 points separating the two sides in the table, Arsenal come into the game off the back of a victory. Whereas, second-placed Manchester United were left reeling by defeat to Sheffield United last time out.

In recent weeks both sides have been the Premier League's in-form teams and will be looking to continue their good form when they clash tomorrow night. Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Disney+ Hotstar VIP for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal will start at 11 PM IST.

Venue: Emirates Stadium.

ARS vs MUN My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- David De Gea

Defenders- David Luiz, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire

Midfielders- Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes (C), Thomas Partey

Forwards- Alexandre Lacazette (VC), Marcus Rashford

ARS vs MUN Predicted Playing XIs

Manchester United: David De Gea; Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire (C), Eric Bailly, Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba; Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood; Edinson Cavani.

Arsenal: Bernd Leno; Cedric Soares, David Luiz, Rob Holding, Hector Bellerin; Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey; Nicolas Pepe, Emile Smith-Rowe, Bukayo Saka; Alexandre Lacazette.

Arsenal (ARS) – Key Players

Bernd Leno

Rob Holding

Kieran Tierney

Bukayo Saka

Alexandre Lacazette

Manchester United (MUN) – Key Players

Harry Maguire

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Bruno Fernandes

Paul Pogba

Marcus Rashford

ARS vs MUN SQUADS

Manchester United: Nathan BIshop, Lee Grant, David De Gea, Sergio Romero, Brandon Williams, Diogo Dalot, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Phil Jones, Luke Shaw, Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong, James Garner, Daniel James, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Paul Pogba, Fred, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Odion Ighalo, Anthony Martial.

Arsenal: Emiliano Martinez, Matt Macey, Bernd Leno, Kieran Tierney, Rob Holding, Cedric Soares, Ainsley Maitland Niles, Hector Bellerin, Calum Chambers, Shkodran Mustafi, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, David Luiz, Sead Kolasinac, Bukayo Saka, Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Torreira, Nicolas Pepe, Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock, Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka, Mesut Ozil, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

