ARS vs NEW Dream11 Tips And Prediction Premier League

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2020-21 – Football Tips For Today's Match ARS vs NEW at Emirates Stadium: In another exciting matchup of Premier League 2020-21, Newcastle United will take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on January 19. The Premier League ARS vs NEW encounter will kick-off at 1:30 AM IST. Following a poor start to the season that put them on the bottom half of the table, Mikel Arteta's men have managed to shrug off their poor form off and get back on the right track. Currently, on a four-match unbeaten run, the Gunners have recorded 24 points from 18 league matches. The London side is currently ranked 11th in the table as their Premier League record for the 20-21 season. On the other side, Newcastle United are placed 15th on the Premier League table. Steve Bruce's team has recorded only 19 points from 17 league matches. Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Hotstar for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Venue: Emirates Stadium.

ARS vs NEW My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- K. Darlow

Defenders- J. Lascelles, .H Bellerin, C. Clark

Midfielders- T. Partey, M. Almiron, E. Smith Rowe, B. Saka

Forwards- P. Aubameyang, C. Wilson, A. Lacazette

Arsenal (ARS) – Key Players

Rob Holding

Kieran Tierney

Alexandre Lacazette

Bukayo Saka

Pablo Mari

Newcastle United (NEW) – Key Players

Karl Darlow

Federico Fernández

Allan Saint-Maximin

Jeff Hendrick

Callum Wilson

ARS vs NEW Predicted Playing XIs

Arsenal: Bernd Leno, Gabriel, Holding, Bellerin, Tierney, Xhaka, Partey, Smith Rowe, Aubameyang, Saka, Lacazette.

Newcastle United: Darlow, Lascelles, Yedlin, Lewis, Clark, Schar, Longstaff, Hendrick, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson.

ARS vs NEW SQUADS

Arsenal: Emiliano Martinez, Matt Macey, Bernd Leno, Kieran Tierney, Rob Holding, Cedric Soares, Ainsley Maitland Niles, Hector Bellerin, Calum Chambers, Shkodran Mustafi, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, David Luiz, Sead Kolasinac, Bukayo Saka, Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Torreira, Nicolas Pepe, Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock, Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka, Mesut Ozil, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Newcastle United: Martin Dubravka, Karl Darlow, Mark Gillespie, Daniel Langley, Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett, Fabian Schär, Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Ritchie, Isaac Hayden, Emil Krafth, Federico Fernández, Javier Manquillo, DeAndre Yedlin, Elliot Anderson, Matthew Longstaff, Jonjo Shelvey, Joelinton, Allan Saint-Maximin, Jamal Lewis, Jeff Hendrick, Ryan Fraser, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almirón, Christian Atsu, Sean Longstaff, Andy Carroll, Dwight Gayle, Callum Wilson, Henri Saivet.

