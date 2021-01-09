ARS vs NEW Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Arsenal vs Newcastle United FA Cup – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match ARS vs NEW. In the exciting encounter on FA Cup, Arsenal will lock horns against Newcastle United on January 9. The two teams in contrasting forms will lock horns against each other in the FA Cup on Saturday. After an underwhelming start to the season, Arsenal have finally picked up some form and have won their last three-game in Premier League. Arsenal have played 17 matches so far and managed to win 7 out of them while two ended in a draw and they lost eight in Premier League and are at the 11th position on the points table. While Newcastle United have been inconsistent in their past few games and are currently at the 15th spot on the points table with 5 wins in 16 matches. They have not won any of their last five games. Arsenal vs Newcastle United Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ARS vs NEW, Dream 11 Team Player List, Arsenal Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Arsenal vs Newcastle United, FA Cup, Online Football Tips Arsenal vs Newcastle United, FA Cup. Also Read - Chelsea vs Manchester City Live Streaming Premier League in India: When And Where to Watch CHE vs City Live Football Match

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for ARS vs NEW

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 11 PM IST – January 9 in India. Also Read - NEW vs LEI Dream11 Team Tips And Prediction Premier League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Newcastle United vs Leicester City Football Match at St. James' Park, Newcastle 7:45 PM IST January 3 Monday

ARS vs NEW My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Bernd Leno (VC)

Defenders: David Luiz, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Federico Fernandez

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Dani Ceballos, Jeff Hendrick, Miguel Almiron

Forwards: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (C), Andy Carroll

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Probable Line-up

Newcastle United probable line-up: Martin Dubravka; Javi Manquillo, Federico Fernandez, Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett, Emil Krafth; Jacob Murphy, Jonjo Shelvey, Jeff Hendrick, Miguel Almiron; Andy Carroll

Arsenal probable line-up: Bernd Leno; Cedric Soares, Rob Holding, David Luiz, Ainsley Maitland-Niles; Thomas Partey, Dani Ceballos, Joe Willock; Nicolas Pepe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang; Eddie Nketiah

