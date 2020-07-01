Dream11 Team Prediction

Dream11

Goalkeeper: Krul

Defenders: Aarons, Holding, Sokratis, Lewis

Midfielders: Ceballos, Xhaka, Pepe, Vrancic

Strikers: Pukki, Aubameyang

Probable XI

Arsenal: Emiliano Martinez, Rob Holding, Sead Kolasinac, Shkodran Mustafi, Granit Xhaka, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Bukayo Saka, Edward Nketiah, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pépé, Joseph Willock

Norwich City: Tim Krul, Ben Godfrey, Grant Hanley, Jamal Lewis, Max Aarons, Ondrej Duda, Adam Idah, Kenny McLean, Alexander Tettey, Teemu Pukki, Todd Cantwell

SQUADS

Arsenal (ARS): Bernd Leno, Matt Macey, Emiliano Martinez, Sead Kolasinac, David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers, Hector Bellerin, Ainsley Maitland Niles, Cedric Soares, Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney, Pablo Mari, Mesut Ozil, Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson, Nicolas Pepe, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli

Norwich City (NOR): Tim Krul, Ralf Fahrmann, Michael McGovern, Archie Mair, Sam Byram, Ben Godfrey, Jamal Lewis, Christoph Zimmermann, Maximillian Aarons, Timm Klose, Grant Hanley, Todd Cantwell, Emiliano Buendia, Onel Hernandez, Alexander Tettey, Ondrej Duda, Kenny McLean, Marco Stiepermann, Mario Vrancic, Moritz Leitner, Tom Trybull, Lukas Rupp, Teemu Pukki, Josip Drmic, Adam Idah

