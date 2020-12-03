Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Arsenal vs Rapid Wien Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction UEFA Europa League – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Hints, Predicted XIs For Today’s Match ARS vs RPD at Emirates Stadium: In one of the highly-awaited clashes of UEFA Europa League, Arsenal will take on Rapid Wien in a big-ticket encounter at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday night – December 4 in India. The UEFA Europa League ARS vs RPD football match will kick-off at 1.30 AM IST. Arsenal will be back in action in the UEFA Europa League this week as they host Rapid Wein in an important Group B match on Matchday 5. Despite their poor form in the Premier League, Arsenal have spectacular record in the Europa League. They are at the top of their group with 12 points from four games and are the favourites to win this fixture. With an impressive run in the Europa League, Mikel Arteta’s men have effectively sealed their spot in the knockout rounds of the competition. On the other hand, Rapid Wein are currently in the third spot in the group standings and are level on points with second placed Molde.

ARS vs RPD My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Runar Alex Runarsson

Defenders – Mateo Barac, Rob Holding, Shkodran Mustafi, Cedric Soares (VC)

Midfielders – Granit Xhaka, Joe Willock, Thorsten Schick, Kelvin Arase

Forwards – Ercan Kara, Alexandre Lacazette (C)

ARS vs RPD Predicted Playing XIs

Arsenal: Runar Alex Runarsson, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Rob Holding, Shkodran Mustafi, Cedric Soares, Reiss Nelson, Granit Xhaka, Joe Willock, Nicolas Pepe; Eddie Nketiah, Alexandre Lacazette.

Rapid Wien: Richard Strebinger; Filip Stojkovic, Steffen Hofmann, Mateo Barac; Kelvin Arase, Srdan Grahovac, Marcel Ritzmaier, Maximilian Ullmann; Thorsten Schick, Ercan Kara, Taxiarchis Fountas.

ARS vs RPD SQUADS

Arsenal (ARS): Bernd Leno, Rúnar Rúnarsson, Matt Macey, Karl Hein, Héctor Bellerín, Kieran Tierney, William Saliba, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Gabriel, Bukayo Saka, Rob Holding, Shkodran Mustafi, Pablo Marí, David Luiz, Sead Kolasinac, Miguel Azeez, Ben Cottrell, Dani Ceballos, Mesut Özil, Willian, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Cédric Soares, Thomas Partey, Calum Chambers, Mohamed Elneny, Joseph Willock, Emile Smith Rowe, Granit Xhaka, Gabriel Martinelli, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pépé, Reiss Nelson, Edward Nketiah, Folarin Balogun, Cedric Soares

Rapid Vienna (RPD): Richard Strebinger, Bernhard Unger, Paul Gartler, Niklas Hedl, Mateo Barac, Mario Sonnleitner, Christopher Dibon, Maximilian Hofmann, Leo Greiml, Maximilian Ullmann, Lukas Sulzbacher, Adrian Hajdari, Paul Gobara, Dalibor Velimirovic, Philipp Schobesberger, Taxiarchis Fountas, Thorsten Schick, Srdjan Grahovac, Dejan Petrovic, Tamás Szántó, Filip Stojkovic, Christoph Knasmüllner, Dejan Ljubicic, Melih Ibrahimoglu, Lion Schuster, Marcel Ritzmaier, Deni Alar, Ercan Kara, Koya Kitagawa, Kelvin Arase, Dragoljub Savic, Yusuf Demir.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ARS Dream11 Team/ RPD Dream11 Team/ Arsenal Dream11 Team Prediction/ Rapid Wien Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction UEFA Europa League/ Online Football Tips and more.