Arsenal vs Sheffield United Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2020-21 – In another exciting Premier League battle on super Sunday, Arsenal will square off against Sheffield United at the Emirates Stadium. The Premier League ARS vs SHF clash will kick-off at 6.30 PM IST – October 4 in India. The Gunners are currently occupying the fifth spot in the league standings with six points from three games. Arsenal lost to defending champions Liverpool in their last Premier League outing. After full-time, the scoreboard read 3-1. On the other hand, tonight's opponents Sheffield United are yet to see a win coming their way in the 2020-21 Premier League season. In their previous match, the Blades went down against Leed United 1-0.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Arsenal vs Sheffield United will start at 6.30 PM IST – October 4.

Venue: Emirates Stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Bernd Leno

Defenders: Tierney, Egan, Ampadu, Bellerin

Midfielders: John Lundstram, Bukayo Saka, Granit Xhaka

Forwards: Willian, David McGoldrick, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang

ARS vs SHF Predicted Playing XIs

Arsenal: Emiliano Martinez, Rob Holding, Sead Kolasinac, Shkodran Mustafi, Granit Xhaka, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Bukayo Saka, Edward Nketiah, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pépé, Joseph Willock.

Sheffield United: Aaron Ramsdale, George Baldock, Chris Basham, John Egan, Jack O’Connell, Stevens, Fleck, Ethan Ampadu, Oliver Norwood, McBurnie, David McGoldrick.

ARS vs SHF SQUADS

Arsenal (ARS): Bernd Leno, Matt Macey, Emiliano Martinez, Sead Kolasinac, David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers, Hector Bellerin, Ainsley Maitland Niles, Cedric Soares, Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney, Pablo Mari, Mesut Ozil, Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson, Nicolas Pepe, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli.

Sheffield United (SHF): Dean Henderson, Jake Eastwood, Michael Verrips, Simon Moore, Chris Basham, Enda Stevens, George Baldock, Jack O’Connell, Jack Robinson, John Egan, Kean Bryan, Kieron Freeman, Panagiotis Retsos, Phil Jagielka, Ben Osborn, Jack Rodwell, John Fleck, John Lundstram, Luke Freeman, Oliver Norwood, Sander Berge, Billy Sharp, Callum Robinson, David McGoldrick, Leon Clarke, Lys Mousset, Oliver McBurnie, Richairo Zivkovic.

