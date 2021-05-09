ARS vs WBA Dream11 Tips And Prediction Premier League

ARS vs WBA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips, Premier League 2021: Captain, Vice-captain – Arsenal vs West Bromwich Albion, Predicted XIs For Today's Football Match at Emirates Stadium, 11:30 PM, 9th May. Arsenal will face West Bromwich Albion in another exciting match of the Premier League on Sunday. The Gunners are currently at 10th place in the points table with 14 wins from 34 matches whereas West Bromwich Albion have only managed five wins in 34 matches and they are reeling at 19th place.

On the other hand, Arsenal has not managed a win in their last six matches, which they have played at Emirates Stadium and they will look to turn the tables. Mikel Arteta's side had lost their previous matches against Spanish club Villarreal CF in the semi-final of Europa Cup whereas West Bromwich Albion faced a 3-0 against Leicester City FC in their last match.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Arsenal vs West Bromwich Albion will start at 11:30 PM IST – May 9.

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London.

ARS vs WBA My Dream11 Team

Captain– Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Vice-Captain– Mbaye Diagne

Goalkeeper: Bernd Leno

Defenders – Kieran Tierney, Calum Chambers, D Furlong

Midfielders – Bukayo Saka, Romaine Sawyers, Conor Gallagher, Mohamed Elneny

Forwards – Mbaye Diagne, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Gabriel Martinelli

ARS vs WBA – Recent Form

Arsenal: W L D W L

West Bromwich Albion: D D L W W

ARS vs WBA Predicted Playing XIs

Arsenal Probable XI: Bernd Leno; Calum Chambers, Rob Holding, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney; Mohamed Elneny, Thomas Partey; Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Nicolas Pepe; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

West Brom Probable XI: Sam Johnstone; Darnell Furlong, Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley, Conor Townsend; Romaine Sawyers, Okay Yokuslu, Conor Gallagher, Matheus Pereira; Callum Robinson, Mbaye Diagne.

