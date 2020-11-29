ARS vs WOL Dream11 Tips And Prediction Premier League

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s Match ARS vs WOL at Emirates Stadium: In another exciting battle of Premier League on Sunday night, Arsenal will host Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates Stadium. The Premier League ARS vs WOL clash will kick-off at 12.45 AM IST – November 30 in India. It has not been a good run of late for Arsenal in the Premier League and they will be looking to find some momentum when they clash with Wolverhampton. Arsenal will be very desperate for these three points as they failed to register wins as well as goals in the last few outings. However, the road will not be too easy for Arsenal as Wolves have a solid backline and they will test the Gunners’ patience as well as the penetration capacity. Wolves are good on the counterattack too. Premier League Live TV telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Hotstar for premium users. Also Read - CHE vs TOT Dream11 Team Tips And Prediction Premier League 2020-21: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Football Match at Stamford Bridge 10 PM IST November 29 Sunday

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal will start at 12.45 AM IST – November 30. Also Read - CFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction Indian Super League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL Football Match at GMC Stadium, Goa 7.30 PM IST November 29 Sunday

Venue: Emirates Stadium. Also Read - KAC vs EBC Dream11 Team Prediction Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kalighat Club vs East Bengal Club T20 Match 12 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata 4 PM IST November 29 Sunday

ARS vs WOL My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Rui Patricio

Defenders: L Koscielny, Willy Boly, Hector Bellerin, Conor Coady

Midfielders: Ruben Neves, Reiss Nelson, Rayan Alt-Nouri

Forwards: Alexandre Lacazette (C), Raul Jimenez (VC), Daniel Podence

ARS vs WOL – Recent Form

Arsenal: W D L W W

Wolverhampton Wanderers: D L W D W

ARS vs WOL Predicted Playing XIs

Arsenal: Bernd Leno; Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney; Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka; Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang; Alexandre Lacazette.

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Rui Patricio; Willy Boly, Conor Coady, Max Kilman; Nelson Semedo, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Rayan Alt-Nouri; Pedro Neto, Raul Jimenez, Daniel Podence.

ARS vs WOL SQUADS

Arsenal (ARS): Bernd Leno, Matt Macey, Emiliano Martinez, Sead Kolasinac, David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers, Hector Bellerin, Ainsley Maitland Niles, Cedric Soares, Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney, Pablo Mari, Mesut Ozil, Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson, Nicolas Pepe, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli.

Wolverhampton Wanderers (WOL): Rui Patrício, John Ruddy, Ki-Jana Hoever, Rayan Aït-Nouri, Fernando Marçal, Willy Boly, Jonny, Romain Saïss, Max Kilman, Oskar Buur, Pedro Neto, Rúben Neves, Daniel Podence, Conor Coady, Vitinha, Nélson Semedo, João Moutinho, Leander Dendoncker, Meritan Shabani, Owen Otasowie, Raúl Jiménez, Fábio Silva, Leonardo Campana, Adama Traoré.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ WOL Dream11 Team/ ARS Dream11 Team/ Wolverhampton Wanderers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Arsenal Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction Premier League 2020-21/ Online Football Tips and more.