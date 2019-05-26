Unai Emery-led Arsenal’s slump during the later stages of the Premier League cost them a place in the coveted UEFA Champions League. However, the North London club has an opportunity to salvage the season when they take to the field against Chelsea in Europe’s second-tier competition.

Arsenal will meet Chelsea in the Europa League at Baku, where the winner will get the opportunity to qualify for the Champions League. With ‘The Blues’ already having qualified for the coveted tournament, the stakes are bigger for the Gunners. Also in stake is the club’s 25-year European trophy drought.

Emery, who took over from, Arsenal’s legendary Arsene Wenger last summer, has won this tournament three times with Sevilla and will look to add a fourth to his resume on 30th June.

Speaking to the presser ahead of the tournament, Emery said: “We have the chance to win a title and play in the Champions League next season,” said Emery. “All of this is much more important than where we are going to play the final.

“It’s not possible with Mkhitaryan, yes. It’s not possible with the fans like we want, yes. But the final is very important.”

“Above all in football, coaches, players and supporters want to play to feel a special moment. And this is one special moment. Our focus is very clear for this match,” he added.