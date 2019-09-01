ARS vs TOT Match Preview

It’s almost four weeks since the Premier League season of 2019-20 started and there has already been a subtle hint as to which teams would be there for the long run. Liverpool and Manchester City are looking the same from the last season and could well be the top two teams. The big match for this weekend would see Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur squaring off against each other.

It will be two back-to-back big games for the Unai Emery-managed side. Last week’s 1-3 loss against Liverpool showed how far the Gunners have to travel to ply their trades among the biggies. They will have another go when they face a traveling Tottenham and would aim for the full three points from this home game.

The Spurs, too, have not had a great start to the season. Given their good business during the transfer window, many anticipated the team from White Hart Lane to outrank their previous season’s performance. But after a win in the first game against Aston Villa, Mauricio Pochettino’s side drew with Manchester City and lost to Newcastle United at home.

For Arsenal, this home derby is more about restoring their pride. It had been quite some time since a win at the Anfield for Arsenal and many thought their last week game could be a turnaround. But to the much-expected dismay, they suffered yet another defeat at the home of Liverpool. Coming back to home, the Gunners need to pull back their A-game and convince themselves that they belong in the top-tier.

Given today’s opponents’ problem at the back, Emery needs to find the right balance in his wings. With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in his ammunition, the fans would want them to work in tandem to produce a winnings result. Also, with the strikers of Tottenham yet to fire there is a great opportunity for the home team to establish dominance among the London clubs early in the season

Failing in their bid to close the gap with Manchester City and Liverpool, Tottenham seem to have degraded. Losing to Newcastle at home should prove costly if they can’t recover three points from an unexpected situation right after. The derby could well be the platform but the frontline of Pochettino need to replicate their last season’s show. The team would be banking heavily on Son Heung-min and Harry Kane to do the damages against David Luiz & Co. However, how the defenders shape up would also be key to Tottenham’s success in this game.

Last season’s affairs at the Emirates had meant a 4-2 win for the home team, with complete dominance over the Spurs.

ARS vs TOT Match Details.

Date: September 1.

Time: 9 PM IST.

Venue: Emirates Stadium.

Possible Starting XIs

Arsenal: Leno; Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Luiz, Kolasinac; Guendouzi, Xhaka; Pepe, Ceballos, Aubameyang; Lacazette.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris; Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen; Sissoko, Dier, Winks, Eriksen, Rose; Son, Kane.