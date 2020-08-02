Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang came good on the night that mattered as he scored a brace to help Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 on Saturday night and clinch the FA Cup. Not just that, they also sealed their spot for the Europa Cup with the historic win at Wembley Stadium. Also Read - Juventus vs Roma: Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala Get Pre-Champions League Rest as Maurizio Sarri's Bianconeri Lose Serie A Clash 3-1

But things did not start the way they would have hoped for as Christian Pulisic took full advantage of a nervy Arsenal to break the deadlock in merely the fifth-minute of the match. It was Mason Mount who send a low ball into the box, which was then flicked into Pulisic's path by Oliver Giroud, and then a quality chip over the goalkeeper by the United States player was all it took.

With the goal, Pulisic became only the second United States international to score in an FA Cup final, following in the footsteps of Carli Lloyd – who did the same in 2017 for Manchester City.

Since then Arsenal looked to be on the back foot. In the 28th-minute, thanks to a penalty, Arsenal got things back on level terms. It was Cesar Azpilicueta who brought Aubameyang down in the box and that earned the Gunners the penalty.

Both sides went into half-time with the scores leveled. After the half-time, it was Aubameyang once again in the 67th-minute and this time the goal proved to be the winner.

“I have to say thank you to Pep in every way because I am a manager now in big part thanks to him,” Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta told BT Sport after the match.