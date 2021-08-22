Arsenal vs Chelsea Highlights Premier League 2020

London: Romelu Lukaku and Reece James were the goal-scorers for Chelsea as Arsenal played the catching up game for the most part of the match. Both the goals were scored in the first half and although Arsenal did try their bit to come back into the match but the Blues were too good for them.

Also Read - ARS vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2021: Captain, Vice-captain- Arsenal vs Chelsea, Fantasy Tips & Playing 11s For Today's Football Match at Emirates at 9:00 PM IST August 22 Sunday

Also, check the Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League Live Football Score, Arsenal vs Chelsea Live match, Arsenal vs Chelsea Live score today, Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League Live video, Live Football TV, Premier League Live, Arsenal vs Chelsea live score, Hotstar live Football match today online, Live Football Match Streaming, Watch Premier League live match, Premier League LIVE Streaming Online, Live score today Arsenal vs Chelsea match, Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League Live match score, Arsenal vs Chelsea Live scorecard.You can also check the live Football blog of the match Premier League between Arsenal vs Chelsea from the Emirates Stadium, London.Arsenal vs Chelsea Live Streaming Premier League: Preview, Probable Playing 11, Prediction – Where to Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea Live Stream Football Match Online, TV Telecast Star Sports, Arsenal vs Chelsea Live Streaming Premier League: Preview, Probable Playing 11, Prediction – Where to Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea Live Stream Football Match Online, TV Telecast Star Sports Also Read - Arsenal vs Chelsea Live Streaming Premier League in India: When And Where to Watch ARS vs CHE Live Football Match